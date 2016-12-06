Search
    Woman, child injured in separate highway accidents near Lake Park

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:10 p.m.

    LAKE PARK - Icy road conditions on Highway 10 near here caused two accidents in a little more than an hour resulting in injuries the night of Saturday, Dec. 3.

    In the first accident, shortly before 7 p.m., slick conditions caused a driver to slide off the road and into the ditch, where the driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.

    Alyssa R. Graphenteen, 20, of Perham, was driving when she lost control and slid off the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment.

    A little more than an hour later, at the same location, milepost 35 east of Lake Park, another car slid off the highway, rolling into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The driver, Chad. M. Christianson, 27, Moorhead, had no apparent injury. An infant passenger, Haliee G. Christianson, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

