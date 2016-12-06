In the first accident, shortly before 7 p.m., slick conditions caused a driver to slide off the road and into the ditch, where the driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Alyssa R. Graphenteen, 20, of Perham, was driving when she lost control and slid off the highway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She suffered minor injuries and was transported for treatment.

A little more than an hour later, at the same location, milepost 35 east of Lake Park, another car slid off the highway, rolling into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, Chad. M. Christianson, 27, Moorhead, had no apparent injury. An infant passenger, Haliee G. Christianson, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.