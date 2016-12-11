Man found dead under television at home

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said police found the 41-year-old man early Thursday afternoon in his home on the 8400 block of Yates Avenue North. Bruley said the man apparently had been lying there for several hours and there were no witnesses to what happened.

Bruley said medical examiners are investigating the case, but police believe the television either fell on the man while he was trying to move it, or that the man collapsed due to a medical incident and grabbed the television as he was falling.