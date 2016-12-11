Teen points fake gun at drivers during road rage incident

Near Eighth Street and 37th Avenue South, a driver honked at another driver whose passenger then pointed a handgun at passengers in the other vehicle, Moorhead police said in a news release.

Police received the report about 2:45 p.m., and the victims gave officers a description of the vehicle, the license plate number and a description of the two men inside.

Officers later found the vehicle and the two men in the 1600 block of 20th Street South in Moorhead. One of the men, Sterling Zeck, was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, possessing a replica firearm, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process, police said.

A search of the vehicle yielded three replica handguns, with one of them matching the victims' description, police said. No real guns were found.

Zeck, 19, of Fargo is being held at the jail until he appears in court Monday, Dec.12.