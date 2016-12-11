‘Hamilton’ coming to Minneapolis — eventually

The Hennepin Theatre Trust — which operates the State, Orpheum and Pantages theaters — announced Friday the musical would be part of its 2018-19 Broadway on Hennepin series, details of which won’t be fully revealed until early 2018.

The best way to guarantee seats, according to HTT, is to purchase a 2017-18 season subscription when it’s announced Jan. 23. Those subscribers who then renew for the 2018-19 season will be able to guarantee their seats when “Hamilton” finally arrives in Minneapolis.

If such advance notice seems odd, it’s because “Hamilton” is one of the hottest Broadway shows in years. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also played the title role through July, the musical is based on the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Miranda was inspired to write it after reading Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of Hamilton and incorporated modern hip-hop and R&B into the show’s music.

It opened off Broadway in February 2015 and generated such immediate, overwhelming buzz, it already felt like the victim of hype when it landed on Broadway that August. In the time since, “Hamilton” has been the hottest ticket on Broadway. Like other musicals, it offers a daily lottery with a handful of cheap tickets, but demand grew to the point the lottery went online-only, with more than 50,000 fans crashing the site the first day. It went on to earn a record 16 Tony nominations and 11 wins. Additionally, it picked up a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In November, “Hamilton” set yet another record, grossing $3.3 million in one week, more than any other Broadway show in history. The national tour of “Hamilton” will open in San Francisco in March. Seventeen other cities will follow during the 2017-18 season, including Des Moines, Iowa, although dates have yet to be revealed.