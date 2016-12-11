A CaringBridge page reported that the boy died, one week after the collision that killed his mother, Dylan Bailey, 24, and grandmother Dawn Chiodo, 51, both of Bloomington.

Funeral services for the mother and daughter had previously been announced for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Church in Bloomington.

A car headed in the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of Interstate 494 at Minnesota 5 caused the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Two other passengers in Chiodo’s car — Jennifer Nord, 50, of Richfield and her daughter Olivia Nord, 18, of Richfield — were seriously injured.

On Thursday, Jennifer Nord had surgery to correct a fractured pelvis, according to a CaringBridge post. Olivia Nord was in a coma with head trauma.

Olivia Nord spent the past three months at Parris Island, S.C., attending Marine Corps boot camp. She graduated Dec. 2, and Jennifer Nord was in South Carolina attending her daughter’s graduation.

Chiodo, a family friend, was in a Jeep, driving the Nords home from Minneapolis-

St. Paul International Airport when the crash occurred.

The driver of the wrong-way car, 34-year-old Patrick J. Hayes of Savage, was not seriously injured, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

The crash remains under investigation.