Man, child found dead in Faribault house

Police arrived around 1:44 p.m. and forced entry into the house in the 2500 block of Hulett Avenue. Inside, they found the man’s body on the floor and a child’s body in another part of the house. A firearm was also found at the scene, authorities say.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the deaths but say initial findings show no risk to the general public. Authorities are not yet releasing the identities of the man and child.