Faribault police and a Rice County sheriff’s deputy forced their way into a house on the 2500 block of Hulett Avenue at about 1:44 p.m. after a neighbor looking through a window of the house reported seeing a man’s body lying in the home’s entryway, according to police.

The dead man was identified as Ryan Perrizo, 33, a resident at the home. A handgun was found next to Perrizo. In a different part of the home, police found the body of a girl.

Both Perrizo and the girl suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Both bodies were sent to the Hennepin County Medical examiner’s office for autopsy. Faribault police said they are awaiting autopsy confirmation of the girl’s identity.

“Investigators are continuing to determine the relationship between the two persons,” according to a statement from police. “All indications in the residence lead investigators to believe the incident was a murder-suicide.”