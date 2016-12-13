Woman says she was threatened, raped on Jefferson Lines bus

Mohamed Harir Ayanle, 22, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct by inducing fear of bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Crookston police were dispatched to the University of Minnesota-Crookston on a report of criminal sexual conduct on a Jefferson Lines bus traveling between Minneapolis and Grand Forks. The victim told dispatchers another passenger threatened her with a knife and made her have sex with him.

Police pulled the bus over and talked with Ayanle, who fit the suspect description. They did not find weapons on him. The victim said the man approached her when she was sitting with her daughter, and invited her to come watch a movie with him in the back of the bus when the daughter fell asleep, shortly after the stop in Bemidji. She told officers she went with him because he told her “he had something”, which she believed was a knife, though she never said she saw a knife. Once in the back seat, the victim said Ayanle forcibly removed her clothing and raped her.

When questioned by investigators, Ayanle said the two had intercourse but that is was consensual, according to the complaint. He denied threatening her.

Ayanle was released from custody Monday on a $5,000 bond on the condition that he does not leave Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.