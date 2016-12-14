Overnight blaze engulfs Perham OK Tire store

Sources said a small fire started on the north side of the OK Tire building, which was quickly engulfed in flames.

Fire crews and emergency response teams from Perham, Dent, New York Mills, Vergas, Bluffton and Detroit Lakes, arrived on site, next to Lakes Area Coop’s Perham Oasis Gas Station and Lakes Area Co-op Budget Host near the Minnesota Highway 78 and U.S. Highway 10 intersection.

Onlookers were on the scene observing as crews worked to slow down the blaze. Fire crews worked in shifts getting water from hydrants across the highway by Dean’s Marketplace Foods, the Nest and Landmark Liquors.

Smoke from the blaze limited visibility on Highway 78 at the onramp. Crews were able to contain the blaze as of midnight and were working into Wednesday morning to extinguish the fire.