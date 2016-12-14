Search
    East Grand Forks residents can give food to pay off parking tickets

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:37 p.m.

    EAST GRAND FORKS - East Grand Forks residents with unpaid parking tickets may need to restock their pantries this month.

    Throughout the month of December those who receive a calendar parking or snow emergency parking ticket may donate five non-perishable food items to the East Grand Forks Food Shelf and have the fine associated with the parking ticket waived.

    The food item can be dropped off along with the parking ticket at the East Grand Forks Police Department. Donations are accepted 24 hours a day at the Police Department.

    The Police Department got permission from the City Council to allow residents to pay their parking tickets back in September.

    Calendar parking tickets are issued when cars are parked on the street during the times when street maintenance vehicles are designated to clean that area.

