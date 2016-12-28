1 killed after vehicles collide in Scott County

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a 2013 Volkswagen Touareg, driven by Christopher Shimek, 51, of Prior Lake, was driving westbound on 220th Street, approaching Highway 21. Robnik’s 2007 Chrysler Sebring was headed southbound on Highway 21, approaching 220th Street. The Touareg and Sebring collided in the intersection.

Both men were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Shimek suffered non-life threatening-injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.

Assisting the Minnesota State Patrol were the Belle Plaine Police Department, Jordan Police Department, New Prague Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.