Third deer found infected with chronic wasting disease

A hunter harvested the deer in mid-November about 5 miles north of the two previously reported infected deer, which were killed about 4 miles west of Lanesboro. An area taxidermist later provided a sample for testing to the DNR.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health. Prior to the recent discovery near Lanesboro, the only other wild deer with the disease found in Minnesota was harvested near Pine Island in 2010.

The discovery will not change the current boundaries of the disease management zone. A special hunt begins Saturday, Dec. 31, in the permit area and concludes Sunday, Jan. 15.

Resident and nonresident hunters and landowners can use any unfilled Minnesota deer license during the special hunt. Permits for those who don’t have unfilled licenses are available from any DNR license agent for $2.50.