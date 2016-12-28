Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Crow Wing County Board: County attorney sues board over budget

    Third deer found infected with chronic wasting disease

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:18 p.m.

    LANESBORO - A third deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been discovered in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

    A hunter harvested the deer in mid-November about 5 miles north of the two previously reported infected deer, which were killed about 4 miles west of Lanesboro. An area taxidermist later provided a sample for testing to the DNR.

    Chronic wasting disease is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health. Prior to the recent discovery near Lanesboro, the only other wild deer with the disease found in Minnesota was harvested near Pine Island in 2010.

    The discovery will not change the current boundaries of the disease management zone. A special hunt begins Saturday, Dec. 31, in the permit area and concludes Sunday, Jan. 15.

    Resident and nonresident hunters and landowners can use any unfilled Minnesota deer license during the special hunt. Permits for those who don’t have unfilled licenses are available from any DNR license agent for $2.50.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateLanesboro mnChronic wasting diseaseCWD
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement