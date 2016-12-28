Search
    Victim’s name released in Friday Fond du Lac Reservation shooting

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:21 p.m.

    CLOQUET - Court documents released Tuesday revealed the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting in Cloquet.

    John F. Korby, 36, of Cloquet, died from multiple gunshots, including one to his head.

    The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday on the Fond du Lac Reservation, according to Cloquet police.

    Korby was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

    Wayne Joseph Bosto, 33, appeared in State District Court in Carlton on Tuesday and was ordered to be held in jail with bail set at $1 million. He was charged with intentional second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

    Police said Friday they didn’t know the nature of the relationship between Korby and Bosto and did not know if either was living at the residence. They said the homeowner was not present at the time of the shooting.

    Bosto was arrested by Cloquet police officers after he was found walking along a road about a quarter-mile away from the scene of the crime.

