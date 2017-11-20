Minnesota DNR’s December land sale parcels announced

Two parcels will be auctioned Thursday, December 14 in Fergus Falls at 2 p.m., seven parcels will be auctioned in Bemidji on December 15 at 10 a.m. and eight parcels will be auctioned in St. Paul on December 18 at 2 p.m. Registration begins a half hour prior to each auction.

The properties include unimproved recreational land in Anoka, Beltrami, Big Stone, Houston, Hubbard, Koochiching, Mahnomen, Meeker, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Wabasha and Wadena counties and lakeshore in St. Louis county. View the land sale map for additional information.

You can call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us for more information.