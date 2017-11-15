County Road 115 open house scheduled in Nisswa
Representatives from WSB and Crow Wing County Highway Department will be in Nisswa for an open house about County Road 115.
The open house will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Nisswa City Hall where representatives will answer questions about the data-gathering phase and the project timeline. Short presentations will be held at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The CR 115 corridor is a "rural minor collector" that connects to Trunk Highway 371 on the
north and south side of Round Lake and to County Road 127, another rural minor collector which connects to County Highway 3, a major north-south route classified as a "minor arterial."
According to the Highway Department, CR 115 is a "highly dense residential area" with many lots less than an acre, and "years of increasing traffic volumes, inadequate drainage, and inconsistent roadway maintenance (have) left CR 115 in very poor condition."