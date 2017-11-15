County Road 115 open house scheduled in Nisswa

The CR 115 corridor is a "rural minor collector" that connects to Trunk Highway 371 on the

north and south side of Round Lake and to County Road 127, another rural minor collector which connects to County Highway 3, a major north-south route classified as a "minor arterial."

According to the Highway Department, CR 115 is a "highly dense residential area" with many lots less than an acre, and "years of increasing traffic volumes, inadequate drainage, and inconsistent roadway maintenance (have) left CR 115 in very poor condition."