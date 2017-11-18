Roads to grandma's house should be busy

While average gas prices are hovering around the $2.50 mark, both in Minnesota and at the national level, there are a number of factors that contribute to this upswing in traffic, said Gail Weinholzer, public affairs director for the AAA, during a phone interview.

Nearly 51 million travelers are taking advantage of the favorable climate, both in terms of milder seasonal conditions and a healthier economic outlook. Obviously, holiday-goers prefer trips that don't involve waist-high snowdrifts—especially if they're among the 89 percent that plan to drive—but Weinholzer noted people are also less anxious about their finances as well. Even if the price of gasoline is as its highest since 2014, a robust economy is able to easily absorb the hike.

Drivers aren't the only beneficiaries as airfare is particularly affordable and distant attractions, such as Caribbean ports that recently opened in the wake of hurricane season, mean more people are feeling the itch to spread their wings and travel.

"No single factor explains everything," Weinholzer said. "But, when you bring them all together, you can see why people are taking the opportunity to travel farther abroad this year."

Still, there are some drawbacks to the mild weather. The industry shift from summer-grade fuel to winter-grade, which is cheaper to refine and process, has been delayed. At the same time, demand for gasoline—which typically dips significantly after Labor Day—remained steadier than most years. And the current upheaval in the Middle East contributed to an uncertain market that also caused prices to shoot up.

OPEC—the intergovernmental organization that largely dictates the global oil market—cut back on production this fall as well. Whether or not this trend continues will be decided during a meeting Nov. 30 in Vienna, although Weinholzer doubts there will be significant changes to the market.

"You may see a small climb or a small dip, but rates should mostly stay the same," she said. "I think it's accurate to say the key word here is 'stable.'"

When asked, respondents fell mostly into two camps: either out-of-town visitors happy with lower prices than they'd find in the Twin Cities and across state lines, or local residents who held a less positive outlook.

"I think they put the prices up whenever they can get away with it. I don't know why there isn't controls on gas prices," said Mike Edmunds, a resident of Brainerd. "Brainerd usually gets a drop because they're trying to get the tourists who come up to visit."

Angie Hins, a resident of Brainerd, said the way she travels and her daily routine, let alone her travel plans, are in some ways determined by how much she has to spend at the gas station.

"I was kind of surprised the last few times I've gone to the pump. It's been a lot more than in the last couple months. It's been incredibly unexpected," she said. "I won't be going anywhere with gas prices the way they are. I minimize my trips to town, take care of everything with one trip."

Kyle Moore, a resident of Onalaska, Wis., traveling on business, said he was pleasantly surprised by affordable prices he doesn't typically see on the other side of the border.

"It's actually cheaper here than at home, by a good amount. It's about 20 cents more expensive (in Wisconsin)," he said.

In anticipation of inclement road conditions and increased traffic, Weinholzer said she advises travelers to drive safely by buckling up, slowing down and only operating a vehicle while sober. Prior maintenance is also key, as complications ranging from flat tires to battery failures to fluid leaks, can come up unexpectedly during the holiday.

FACT BOX:

According to a report compiled by AccuWeather, forecasts for Thanksgiving weekend include a system of quick-hitting storms that will cross the upper Midwest and venture into the eastern United States. Colder air sweeping behind this storm will cause lake-effect snow to break out from west to east, presenting a driving hazard for motorists. Gusty winds are also expected.

The forecast for Thanksgiving Day, from the National Weather Service in Duluth, calls for mostly sunny skies but cool temperatures with a high of 36 degrees in the Brainerd lakes area.