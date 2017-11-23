Crow Wing County schedules road maintenance for next week

Chipping of the smaller brush will take place at the site. The crews will cut and place larger trees at the back of the road right of way for property owners.

Maintenance work crews will work on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the

need to close one lane of traffic. Signing, flaggers or portable traffic lights will control the traffic

flow through these work areas.

County maintenance crews will be patching potholes on various county roads throughout the week. Crews will be pulling over and stopping frequently on the shoulders of the roads to perform the patching work. Loose patching material debris may be present.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and is subject to delay or change.

For more info, or to report a roadway issue, call the Highway Department at 218-824-1110 or

visit " target="_blank">www.crowwing.us.