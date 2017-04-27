"Yeah, I'm running. I've got $700,000 in the bank," the long-serving congressman told Roll Call on Wednesday.

Peterson of Detroit Lakes has served in Congress for more than 20 years, most recently defeating Republican challenger Dave Hughes, an employee of General Atomics at Grand Forks Air Force Base, with 52.5 percent of the vote in November.

The district covers most of western Minnesota from the Canadian border south to almost the Iowa border.

Hughes has already announced plans to seek the seat again, and the red district he serves in western Minnesota has placed his seat on Republicans' radar for 2018, Roll Call reports.

"Democrats have lost dozens of seats (in recent cycles), and the most vulnerable Democrats tend to be those who represented the most Republican districts," Kathryn Pearson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, said in February. "Peterson is one of them, but he has, to the extent he's needed to, protected himself by voting against the party often and really focusing on agriculture issues."