Thunder rolls through lakes area, adds to rainfall

An early morning thunderstorm lived up to its name Monday delivering a loud barrage and more rainfall.

The storm system extended across the length of Minnesota from the Northwest Angle to the Iowa border. According to radar images, the storm was packing a stronger punch in the southern part of the state, but it arrived before 3 a.m. with lightning and loud thunder claps in the Brainerd lakes area. Rainfall likely varied depending on location, but the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport reported .56 inches of rainfall from the storm.

Overcast skies continued Monday although temperatures rose to 77 degrees by early afternoon. In Baxter just after noon, Highway 371 was packed with vehicles heading south early as Labor Day presented the end of the long weekend and the unofficial end of summer with school is back in session today.

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a hazardous weather outlook noting a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 74 degrees. The chance of showers continues Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms likely after dark, mainly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service reported multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected tonight into the weekend, but the risk for severe storms is low starting Wednesday. There is also a risk for heavy rain as repeated rounds of showers and storms impact the area, the weather service reported.

Northwest Wisconsin and border Minnesota counties, such as Pine County, may see the heaviest rainfall and a flood watch was issued for those areas Monday and today.

The forecast calls for a clearing of clouds during the day Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees. Overnight lows are expected in the 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms into Friday but the weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.