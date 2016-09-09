Tornado tears through Morrison County

An EF1 tornado is capable of producing wind speed anywhere from 86-110 mph. Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a news release the office was never given any indication or warning of the tornado. According to witnesses on scene the storm developed quickly and was fast moving. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

According to the sheriff's office, storm damage in the area included large trees overturned, a fifth wheel camper flipped on its side, structural damage to homes near Fish Lake Drive on the north side of Green Prairie Fish Lake and vehicle damage caused by overturned trees. Additionally, docks on the lake were damaged and pontoons and boats were loose and capsized.

The storm assessment determined the path of the storm moved east-northeast from 100th Avenue approximately a half-mile north of Highway 10 and continued through Camp Ripley ending approximately one-quarter to one-half mile north of 233rd Street on 165th Avenue. The storm impacted Darling, Green Prairie and Ripley townships.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management has been working with personnel from the National Weather Service and Camp Ripley in assessing the storm damage. As of late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service determined the storm intensified rapidly producing an EF1 tornado which touched down in Morrison County.

An EF1 tornado is capable of producing wind speed anywhere from 86-110 mph. Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a news release the office was never given any indication or warning of the tornado. According to witnesses on scene the storm developed quickly and was fast moving. The sheriff's office did not receive any reports of serious injury or death.