Snow: Winter may rear its head early

A fast-moving storm expected to bring several hours of heavy snow in parts of north-central and northeastern Minnesota. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

At least that's the potential with a fast-moving storm expected to bring several hours of heavy snow in parts of north-central and northeastern Minnesota today.

Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service in Duluth noted most locations in northern Minnesota do see the first measurable snowfall of at least a tenth of an inch in late September.

But this snowfall is expected to be short-lived with the eight to 14 day outlook indicating relatively high temps above normal through Oct. 20. This storm, already dropping snow in Nebraska, is typical of the extreme transitions coming out of the central Plains states between seasons this time of year.

The possible wintry mix is expected to blow through during a six-hour period and then conditions will improve. The immediate Brainerd area may see a half-inch of snow with the northeastern Crow Wing County potentially experiencing more snow as the storm system pushes east to Grand Rapids.

Rain is expected to quickly change to snow and fall at rates as high as 1 to 3 inches per hour.

However, the National Weather Service in Duluth noted with the warm ground temperatures, significant compaction is likely along with melting, which will limit snow totals.

"Even with the warm temperatures," the weather service reported, "a swath of 1-3 inches is likely from the Brainerd lakes to Kabetogama. Higher accumulation is expected on grassy surfaces as well."

Snowfall may affect Crow Wing along with northern Cass and Aitkin counties.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the weather service in Duluth as of 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, and extending to 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

"The heaviest snow is expected along a narrow corridor from the Brainerd lakes to Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Virginia to Cook, Crane Lake and Kabetogama," the weather service reported. "Snow will spread northeast from the Brainerd lakes area late (Thursday) to Grand Rapids and Hibbing after midnight."

Winds may gust up to 20 mph with visibility as low as a half- or quarter-mile at times. Roads may be snow-covered and slippery, especially in the heavy snow band overnight.

Even if the snow fails to materialize, it looks as though anyone who wants to keep outdoor plants alive may want to move them indoors or cover them as temperatures are predicted to fall to a low of 34 Thursday and patchy frost is forecast Friday night with a low of 31 degrees.

A detailed NWS forecast lists a chance for rain and snow before 4 a.m. Friday with snow likely between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. followed by a chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. The weather service is confident of precipitation, listing the chance at 100 percent.

Saturday continues the cold snap with patchy frost before 9 a.m. and again overnight into Sunday. But sunny skies will return and warmer temperatures with a high near 58 degrees Sunday and a high near 68 degrees Monday. The extended forecast has highs in the mid- to upper-50s and lows in the mid-30s.

So while this early snowfall may be a wakeup call that winter is coming, there appears to still be plenty of time to get in those fall projects to paint and prepare for the cold months ahead. The prediction for the approaching winter is to have colder than normal temperatures for December, January and February with an equal chance at this point to have more or less snow than normal.