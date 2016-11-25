Snow likely to survive warmer temps, rain

"I would be hesitant to say that we're going to get rid of all of it," Huyck said. "Snow tends to act like a sponge when you start putting rain on it. The rain doesn't work to melt it very much."

The forecast calls for temperatures to trend toward the upper 30s and lower 40s for the upcoming week, with showers expected to move into the area by Sunday.

Those showers are expected to continue on and off throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday, with an expected drop in temperature turning rain into snow. Huyck said with snow and ice potentially slowing down storm drains, higher amounts of rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

"There may be some issues with water backing up," he said.

If the rainfall becomes particularly heavy, Huyck said it could slightly change the forecast.

"We are in late November, and typically there is some cold air to work with with these systems," Huyck said. "If we get heavier precipitation than we're thinking right now as far as rates are concerned, there is a potential that it would switch over to snow earlier."

Although the forecast calls for a mix of rain and snow, this isn't likely to lead to icy road conditions due to the extended warmth leading into the early season snowfalls.

"We haven't had a good opportunity to draw a lot of heat out of the road beds," Huyck said. " It does not seem like much of a risk."

Moving into Tuesday, roads could become slick in places when temperatures drop, however.

With five days left in the month of November, the average temperature for Brainerd this year was 41.3 degrees—a full degree warmer than the warmest November on record dating back to 1899. With temperatures expected to remain below that for the remainder of the month, the average is expected to trend down slightly.

"It's still been pretty warm, even if it's not No. 1," Huyck said.

After a fairly long stretch of calm weather, Huyck said the expected rain and snow in the forecast is a continuation of a wetter, more turbulent period moving into early December. This likely will translate to a white Christmas for northern and central Minnesota, with precipitation expected to continue and temperatures expected to continue the typical winter plunge.