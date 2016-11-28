Near-record highs, rain reveals green grass beneath snow

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport reported .55 inches of rain fell Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy coats could be abandoned as temperatures rose to a balmy 47 degrees Monday afternoon. It should be cooler the rest of the week with a high today near 37 degrees. Some people were taking advantage of the warm weather Monday to widen driveways previously narrowed and inundated with heavy mounds of snow. This time last year, the lakes area had a snow depth of zero inches.

Temperatures remained above freezing throughout the night Sunday into Monday, which prolonged the snowmelt. The normal low for this time of year is 13 degrees. Fog has been a regular companion in recent days. Fog and mist began to include light rain after 6 p.m. Sunday. The rain ended before 8 a.m. Monday. By that time, lawns buried under nearly a foot of snow days ago revealed green grass and still blooming flowers. The recent blizzard's snow came before a steady spate of cold temperatures combined for a hard, killing frost and frozen ground. The coldest overnight temperatures of the month—in the teens—came after the ground was insulated from Nov. 20-22 by heavy snow.

A wintry mix is in the forecast with a chance of rain and snow and then rain again today and into Wednesday before dry weather and sunshine returns Thursday. Chance of precipitation today is 40 percent with a southerly wind. Temperatures are expected to hover closer to normal—around the freezing mark—by the end of the week, through the weekend and into early next week, when another slight chance of snow returns.

This past Monday was warm in the lakes area but not close to setting a record, according to the National Weather Service almanac for Nov. 28. The record holder goes back to a high of 60 degrees on Nov. 28, 1998.

This year's average maximum temperature for November, currently observed at 50 degrees with little time left in this month, is shy of the record average of 52.1 degrees set in 2001.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported near-record highs Monday across the northland with chances for thunderstorms. The chance for thunderstorms extended into the Twin Cities where the high Monday was above 50 degrees. But the mild temperatures may be coming to an end. The weather service in Chanhassen notes "forecast models are hinting on a much colder pattern developing after next weekend" as colder air from the northwest spills south Dec. 5-11.