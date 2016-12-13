Snow and icy roads, now cold snap is coming

Sgt. Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol northeast region public information officer, said the State Patrol Brainerd District responded to one vehicle that went off the road, six property damage crashes, two personal injury crashes and one fatality in Aitkin County through the time period of 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.

"Please slow down," Dickenson said. "I know this sounds like the same stuff I say all the time, but this is why people are getting into crashes. They are driving too fast for the snow conditions.

"The Brainerd and Duluth District, the northeastern part of the state patrol district, has been busy. After a snowfall, the next day the roads will be covered in ice and people need to slow down. The speed limits are probably too fast for conditions when the visibilities and road conditions become poor."

Dickenson noted state statute 169.14, Subdivision 1 for speed limit for driving with care. The statute states: "No person shall drive a vehicle on a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions. Every driver is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of the actual and potential hazards then existing on the highway and must use due care in operating a vehicle. In every event speed shall be so restricted as may be necessary to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or other conveyance on or entering the highway in compliance with legal requirements and the duty of all persons to use due care."

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted said Baxter police assisted the state patrol on a few crashes along the highway, but the city has not seen any crashes on its residential or frontage roads in the city, besides a few in the parking lot.

"People need to remember their Minnesota winter driving skills as it is that time again," Exsted said. "Roads either have black ice or are snow covered and there are roadways that appear drier than they actually are. Speed is a factor when driving in icy conditions. If vehicles were driving slower the crashes may not have occurred.

"The Baxter street department does a good job at keeping the roads drivable and then the responsibility falls back onto the drivers."

With the arctic air coming, Exsted advises motorists to have an emergency kit in their vehicles, which includes a cellphone, extra clothing, hats, gloves, boots and equipment—such as a small shovel. Exsted said on the longer trips, people should let others know when they leave and their destination, just in case something would happened on the trip.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl said deputies were busy Monday morning responding to crashes and assisting people on scene. He said each call takes time as the deputy will wait until the vehicles are pulled out of the ditch and towed before clearing the scene and everyone has to be patient.

When it comes to winter driving, Dahl said he always likes to tell people "if they get there late at least they get there." Dahl suggests people leave for their destination earlier than they would when the driving conditions are poor as driving slower will help reduce the number of crashes.

Dahl, like Exsted, said it is always a good idea to have an emergency kit in the vehicle. He said there are some desolate areas in the county where a person's cellphone may not work to call for help and having extra blankets and clothing would be beneficial.

Icy roads contribute to crashes

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes in Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties from Sunday night through Monday morning, all related to icy roads.

• At 7:51 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old Brainerd girl was injured when the Dodge Ram she was driving crashed, colliding with trees off Highway 371 in Baxter.

Korbyn F. Dambrogio was traveling south on Highway 371 when she lost control of the truck due to slippery conditions and it collided with trees in the right ditch where it came to a rest.

Dambrogio was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries and then released.

The Baxter Police Department and Brainerd Fire Department assisted the state patrol with the crash.

• At 9:06 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman had minor injuries when a Ford truck she was in lost control on Highway 169 and struck trees in Mille Lacs County.

Ryan C. Graves, 28, Wyoming, was traveling south on the icy highway, when he lost control of the truck and it went off the road and struck trees. Graves' passenger, Annie M. Burkland of Wyoming, who was not wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia.

Graves and his other two passengers, his children, Noah J. Graves, under age 1, and Ahvah R. Graves, 3, had no apparent injuries.

• The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover at 4 a.m. Monday that involved icy roads on Wise Road. No one was injured.

• About 7:22 a.m. Monday, while people were commuting to work, there was another vehicle rollover on Highway 371 near the Power Lodge, north of Baxter, where a vehicle came to rest in the median. Brainerd firefighters and the sheriff's office assisted the state patrol. No one was injured in this crash.

• Then shortly after at 8:07 a.m., there was another crash at the intersection of Pine Beach Road and Highway 371. The state patrol said there were minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

• The state patrol responded to a two-vehicle, head-on fatality crash at 10:05 a.m. Monday on Highway 18, just west of Malmo in Aitkin County. A Chevrolet truck was eastbound on Highway 18 when it collided head-on with an oncoming Dodge truck. The state patrol is still investigating and the names of the people involved will not be released until family is notified.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol with the crash.

• Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, there was a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Washington Street and Eighth Avenue Northeast in Brainerd. The Brainerd Police Department responded to the crash.

Police stated a 2006 White Dodge Stratus driven by 84-year-old Ila Fanjoy of Brainerd was westbound on Washington Street approaching Eighth Avenue. Fanjoy was merging from the right lane to the left lane when her vehicle was struck by a 2003 red Dodge Neon driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Degree of rural Brainerd.

Both drivers appeared to have minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Fanjoy was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to the Brainerd hospital.

Cold snap is coming

Carol Christenson of the National Weather Service in Duluth said about 2-3 inches of snow fell across Crow Wing County from Sunday morning through Monday morning. Another 1-2 inches was expected Monday.

Once the snow has stopped, people will have to bundle up as arctic air is coming. The storm is coming from northern Canada and bringing the cold arctic air.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather advisory for the region with wind chill values of 25 below possible across the area today in the morning through Thursday. The coldest wind chill values are expected Thursday morning.

"This week looks very cold," Christenson said. "This week, the temperatures will become increasingly colder as the week goes along. ... It's going to be cold, colder than we have seen for a long time. If you haven't already, dig out your long johns, extra gloves and hats and get ready."

The forecast for tonight shows a low of 2 degrees below zero, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday the high should be near 1 degree and at night the low temperature is expected to be 9 degrees below zero. Thursday's high is forecast near 2 degrees with sunny skies. Friday, the temperature is expected to jump to double digits, with a high of 11 degrees.

Christenson said the last time Brainerd had temperatures below zero was Feb. 14, 2015, when it was 21 degrees below zero.

The cold snap itself is coming from northern Canada and will impact the entire state.

In addition, the weather service noted another round of significant snowfall is possible Friday into Saturday.

Sidebar

Winter driving safety tips

• Slow down and drive to the weather/road conditions. The posted speed limit is reduced when conditions become poor. Duty to drive with due care is the basic speed law.

• Always wear a seat belt as it could help save a life and avoid or reduce injuries in the event of a crash.

• Provide for plenty of travel time.

• Increase stopping distance between vehicles.

• Turn on headlights.

• Don't use cruise control on slippery roadways.

• Don't travel if conditions are poor, if it can be avoided.

• Make sure all vehicle windows are clear from snow and ice.

• Have four winter type tires with good tread depth.

• Eliminate distractions while driving.

• Buckle up, and make sure child restraints are secured tightly. It is recommended to use bulky clothes and blankets on top of the child restraint harness, not beneath, to ensure harness restraints fit properly.

• Use extra precautions when driving around snowplows by keeping at least five car-lengths behind plows.

• If skidding, remain calm, ease foot off the gas, and drivers should turn the steering wheel in the direction they want the front of the vehicle to go.

• If vehicle has an anti-lock braking system, apply a steady firm pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump ABS brakes.

• Clear snow and ice from vehicle windows, hood, headlights, brake lights and directional signals.

• Equip vehicles with a scraper/brush, small shovel, jumper cables, tow chain and a bag of sand or cat litter for tire traction. Blankets, heavy boots, warm clothing and flashlights are also important, as are storing high-energy foods such as chocolate or energy bars.

• Be sure cellphones are charged for long trips, and inform family of destination plans and schedule.

• If stranded, stay in the vehicle.

• Parents of teen drivers should make sure new motorists experience snow and ice driving in a safe environment, such as an empty parking lot.

• Check 511mn.org or call 511, for updated road conditions.

(Source: Minnesota State Patrol)