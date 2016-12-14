Ice dam causes flooding on Mississippi River

Flood stage for the river at Fort Ripley is 10 feet. A gauge on the river showed the level steady at 7 feet from Dec. 11 until early Wednesday when the river started a nearly vertical rise on the weather service depth chart climbing quickly to reach minor flood stage. The river reached 9.6 feet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and was above flood stage before 6 p.m. reaching 10.07 feet. At 11 feet, minor flooding of rural areas near Fort Ripley is expected. Moderate flooding is reached at 12.5 feet, but the river is not expected to climb to that crest. Forecasts call for a steady drop in the river's levels as it recedes to below flood stage by midnight Thursday, but remains in the 8- to 9-foot range.

"River behavior can be erratic and unpredictable with ice jams," the weather service reported. "As long as the ice jam persists continued rise in stage height is still possible. Additional frequent updates will be issued as conditions change and new information becomes available."

Go to www.weather.gov/dlh for the most recent river information. The flood warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

"We don't always see these in December," said Meteorologist Bill Mokry with the National Weather Service in Duluth of the ice jam and flood warning. But he said it's taken awhile for waterways to get a nice sheet of ice. Water continues to be warmer than the air temps. A similar situation was reported on the Chippewa River.

"I think we are just seeing the intermittent ice flow," Mokry said.

He said the tricky part of the ice jam is erratic behavior, meaning the river could rise much higher—even to 15 feet—before it's resolved or the ice flow could move out on its own. The weather service is working with the river forecast center on a model and was updating information late Wednesday night. A previous crest of the river at 12.2 feet was more predictably in the spring at May 18, 1999.

In addition, the weather service issued a more expected wind chill advisory through noon Thursday. By 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the wind chill was already at 22 degrees below zero with an air temperature of 4 below.

Strong and gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph will mean dangerous wind chills Thursday morning as low as 35 below zero. At this temperature, frostbite on exposed skin is possible in as little as 30 minutes. Those going out are advised to dress in layers and wear both a hat and gloves or mittens. Expect the cold to continue Thursday with a high of 3 degrees and into the weekend when the temperature may stay below zero.

A strong storm is expected to arrive early Friday morning. There is a 60 percent chance for snow after midnight Thursday. The weather service expects the storm to spread snow across areas generally along and south of Highway 2 before tapering off Saturday. Expectations are for 2-4 inches of snow in the Brainerd lakes area.

The high on Friday could climb to 12 degrees. But the cold isn't over yet as the high Saturday may top out at 2 below and plunge to 22 below Saturday night. Sunday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high near 4 below and an overnight low of 11 below.

But temperatures should moderate Monday with a high near 12 and a low of 3 degrees. By Tuesday, there should be a considerable rebound to more normal highs in the mid 20s and Dec. 21, the high may be pushing toward 30 degrees. By then, 26 degrees for a high may feel like a Christmas week heatwave.