Christmas storm still expected to impact northern Minnesota
The National Weather Service office in Duluth forecast hasn't changed much since yesterday with a major winter storm still on track to impact the upper Midwest Sunday into Monday.
The worst of the storm is expected Sunday night when an intense wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and even plain rain will likely result in hazardous travel conditions and even lead to power outages.
While this forecast will change, now is the time to plan for possible travel disruptions.