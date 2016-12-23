Christmas storm may bring significant ice

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of northern Minnesota from Christmas Day until noon Monday.

"We have a growing concern that significant ice accumulation of a quarter inch or more will occur from freezing rain somewhere across central and/or northern Minnesota," the National Weather Service in Duluth reported Friday.

The forecast models indicate the most likely location is from the Brainerd lakes region north to Walker and east to Duluth. The storm had the weather service advising people to consider early in the weekend what they may need for contingencies if the power goes out, such as fueling generators.

The weather service said the Christmas Day storm will have all locations in the Northland experiencing participation.

"Freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday (Christmas Eve) night but overall accumulation is expected to be light. Precipitation will expand in coverage and intensity through Christmas Day and peak late in the afternoon and overnight," the weather service reported.

As for snowfall, north of Highway 2 including the Iron Range, Arrowhead, and International Falls, has the best chance to receive 6 inches snow or more, locally higher amounts along the international border and in the higher terrain of the Arrowhead. Some rain or mixed precipitation is possible as well.

East-central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin, including the Brainerd lakes and Leech Lake regions, I-35 corridor, and the Twin Ports, should expect a wintry mix. The weather service reported it would be tough to determine specific snow amounts, but 1-inch to 5-inch amounts are possible.

"Somewhere in this region may receive significant ice accumulation of a quarter inch or more."

Timing

Freezing drizzle is possible Christmas Eve night. Precipitation is expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the day.

"Precipitation will be most intense late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow, eventually changing to all snow late Sunday night," the weather service reported.

The snow should end Monday morning, but strong west winds will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.

"We don't know if precipitation type will be mainly freezing rain and snow or if significant amounts of sleet and/or freezing rain will fall, although concerns are growing that significant freezing rain will occur," the weather service reported Friday. "These details will be difficult to determine even as late as Christmas morning."

Christmas Eve day's warm temperatures and a low chance for precipitation shouldn't hamper those running last minute errands or traveling. The last week of the year is expected to be colder with a high Tuesday in the teens, but temps rebound Wednesday with an anticipated high of 27 before dropping back into the upper teens or lower 20s.