Fresh snow may arrive with new year

"The big story will be the potential for a major snow storm early next week," the National Weather Service in Duluth reported Wednesday. "While there is still some uncertainty concerning the eventual track of the storm, it does have the potential to bring several inches of new snow."

After a warm Wednesday with temperatures near 32 degrees for a high, expect a progressively cooler rest of the week and start of 2017. If there hasn't been a dent in the ice from the Christmas Day storm, the cooler temps will likely keep it in place in untreated areas.

Snow today is expected mostly before noon. It should feel considerably cooler with a high near 25 and winds gusting to 24 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers after noon Friday. The high should top out about 24 degrees with winds gusting as high as 15 mph.

Expect partly sunny skies and continued blustery conditions on a cooler Saturday with a high near 18 degrees.

The forecast calls for a warmer New Year's Day with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon and a high pushing closer to 30 degrees. Monday should continue with temperatures in the upper 20s. But expect a change Tuesday as the high isn't expected to rise past 13 degrees. By Jan. 4, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and cold with a high that may not reach past 5 degrees.