Expect 2 rounds of snow this holiday weekend

"A larger and slower-moving weather system is currently forecast to affect much of the northland Monday and Tuesday of next week during the travel period at the very end of the long New Year's Day holiday weekend," the weather service reported. "This weather system also will bring the possibility of additional accumulating snow across much of the northland during the Monday through Tuesday time frame."

The weather service emphasized at this point there is still uncertainty between the various computer models regarding the exact location and amounts of the heaviest snow during this time.

"However there appears to be at least some potential for 6 or more inches of new snow somewhere across the Northland. The exact amounts and location will need to be determined over the next couple of days as this storm system gets closer."

The National Weather Service in Duluth reports greater forecast confidence in the first storm system and projections for the heaviest snowfalls of 3-6 inches across the far northern parts of the state, including the Arrowhead and North Shore. Duluth, Cass Lake and the Iron Range may generally experience 1-3 inches of snow with the first snowfall.

Expect windy conditions and a 40 percent chance of snow today, mainly after 2 p.m. and a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight. Saturday should be sunny, breezy and colder with a high of 19 degrees. But New Year's Day is forecast to be partly sunny and mild with a high of 27 degrees, providing a chance for salt mixes to work on ice remaining from the Christmas Day storm.

By Monday the chance for snow returns, mainly after noon and continuing after dark. Chances for snowfall continue into Tuesday. A serious cool down is anticipated to arrive by midweek when the highs may top out at 4 or 5 degrees and lows drop below zero as January pushes December aside on the calendar.

For those whose Christmas celebrations were disrupted last weekend with the ice storm, the snowfall could also negatively affect travel plans over the New Year holiday.

"Both of these weather systems have a good chance of producing snow accumulations heavy enough to significantly affect road conditions and travel over the long Holiday weekend," the weather service noted. "Anyone with travel plans across the northland over the next five days should stay current with the latest forecasts and most up to date weather information."