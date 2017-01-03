Weather related school closings and late starts
• Bemidji Schools - Delayed 2 hours
• Blackduck Schools - Delayed 2 hours
• Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School - Closed Today
• Cass Lake - Bena Schools - Delayed 2 hours
• Kelliher School - Delayed 2 hours
• Laporte Public School - Delayed 2 hours. No Early Child Special Ed Class
• Leech Lake Tribal College- Delayed 2 hours
• Northland Community Schools ISD118 (Remer-Longville) - Delayed 2 hours
• Northome School - Delayed 2 hours
