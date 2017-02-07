COUNTIES AFFECTED... Lake Of The Woods-North Beltrami-North Clearwater-South Beltrami- South Clearwater-Hubbard-East Becker-Wadena- Including the cities of Baudette, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Wolf Lake, Wadena, and Menahga

WIND CHILL VALUES... Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 35 below zero between midnight and noon Wednesday with the coldest wind chills occurring around 6 AM Wednesday.

IMPACTS... The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.