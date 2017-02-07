It's cold, but expect a warmup

Early morning wind Tuesday caused near whiteout conditions, according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth, as snow accumulated to 2 inches by mid-afternoon in Brainerd.

The NWS issued a wind chill advisory for midnight Tuesday through 11 a.m. today, including both northern and southern Cass County, Crow Wing County and northern Aitkin County. A northwest wind was predicted to gust as high as 20 mph, accompanying wind chill values as low as 30 below zero. Wind chills at these temperatures can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

The predicted high temperature today is 9 degrees with mostly sunny skies and 14 degrees Thursday, with a slight chance of snow or sleet and breezy conditions in the forecast Thursday night.

But the outlook is both sunny and warm, according to NWS. High temperatures through Tuesday are expected to top out above freezing each day, with 38 degrees on the horizon Friday. A slight chance of snow after midnight Saturday breaks up an otherwise dry stretch into the beginning of next week.

"The northern tier of our area has some better chances of seeing additional snowfall," said Steve Gohde, observing program manager at NWS in Duluth. "It looks like we've got a couple little chances of some light stuff."

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures and dry conditions into the following week as well, Gohde said.

The normal band of temperatures for early February in Brainerd ranges from 22 degrees on the high end and 4 below zero on the low end, putting this weekend's predicted temperatures well above average. The record high is 50 degrees, Gohde said, and the lowest temperature on record for early February came on Feb. 2, 1996, when the mercury dipped to 54 degrees below zero.

"The beginning of February is kind of the turning point, when we traditionally will start swinging out of the coldest temperatures," Gohde said.

By the end of the month, the typical range of temperatures is between 7 and 31 degrees.

If the dry spell occurs as predicted, it's unclear what impact it will have on the rank of this winter's snowfall compared to the average. Through Monday, however, snowfall totals measured at the water treatment plant in Baxter showed 36.9 inches since November. This is about 7 inches above average by this time of year, and places this winter in about 10th place for snowfall compared to the last 70 years of winters.

The highest recorded snowfall through Feb. 7 was in 1969, when 63.8 inches reportedly fell. In 1997, Brainerd residents saw 59 inches of snow through the same date.