Weather: Rain expected to offer fire danger relief

Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties were among several western Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota counties under a red flag warning Sunday. Cass, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties were also noted for elevated fire danger in a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Warm temperatures combined with winds gusting to 30 mph and low relative humidity made for prime conditions for grass and wildfires to flare up.

"With the quicker snowmelt we had, we've had a little bit more of a drying period for some of the grasslands and wooded areas," said Bill Mokry, NWS meteorologist. "Coupled with some lower relative humidities and winds, that can create a nasty condition for fire danger."

Mokry said an area of low pressure was expected to move into central Minnesota late tonight and produce rain through much of Tuesday. Mokry said the rainfall could include some rumbles of thunder and the potential for hail producing stones a half-inch or smaller.

"A half-inch of rain will help some of that higher fire danger," Mokry said.

Another bout of rain is expected to move in Wednesday into Thursday, although Mokry said it was too early to tell how much rain could be expected—and whether snow could be part of the mix.

"Areas farther to the east of Brainerd, more of the precipitation could be in snow," Mokry said. "We can't rule out for Brainerd during the overnight into Thursday morning, a rain-snow mix turning into rain as we warm up into the day."

Mokry said as of Sunday, the Brainerd lakes area was a bit behind average for total rainfall in the month of April. Usually by April 16, the area records 1.01 inches of rain. Just .79 inches have fallen so far this month. With rain in the forecast, however, it appeared the precipitation would be back on track for a typical spring.

"Our next week or so, we're looking at near normal types of precipitation in terms of accumulation," Mokry said. "With the rain forecasted for this week, it should bump up our totals to near normal."