Slippery surfaces

Not so fast.

"Another major storm system could affect the Northland Sunday and Monday," the National Weather Service reported. "This system has the potential to bring several inches of snow, along with possible icing. While it is still too early to forecast specific amounts, this storm system will need to be watched closely. If you have travel plans over the weekend or early next week, please monitor the latest forecasts throughout the week."

By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport posted 28 degrees beneath overcast skies and even a little more could be chopped off the temperature by adding in the windchill for a crisp 21 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast called for more rain and freezing rain overnight and into today along with a chance—albeit slight—for snow. Temperatures will be in line with winter as the high today may top out in the 30s and fall to 27 degrees after dark. Lows in the 20s or low 30s will persist into next week lest anyone doubt the old adage that it's never truly safe to put out tender plants until the end of May.

Temperatures for Friday and the weekend should rebound a bit into 50s by Saturday and Sunday. Just in time for the potential storm system. Saturday should be the better day of the two with sunny skies. By Sunday afternoon, after 1 p.m., a slight chance of rain returns, which may be mixed with snow by Sunday night and Monday.

Snow and rain are not out of the forecast until Tuesday.