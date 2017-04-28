April freezing showers bring icy roadways

The National Weather Service in Duluth this week issued two winter storm warnings and a flood warning. As the Mississippi River continues to rise in Aitkin and Crow Wing counties, temperatures were dropping to below freezing Thursday making roadways slippery and making the morning commute a bit more difficult.

The Minnesota State Patrol Brainerd District responded to seven property damage crashes, three personal injury crashes and two vehicles were off the road—all due to the icy roads.

The state patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash at 7:17 a.m. Thursday on Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes, which resulted in two people being injured.

The state patrol reported a Ford Expedition driven by 84-year-old Harlan E. Hanson of Nisswa was traveling north on Highway 371 near Twin Lake Drive in Sibley Township, when he crossed the centerline into oncoming southbound traffic.

The Ford sideswiped a Chevy Sports Utility Vehicle and then a Toyota Highlander. Then a Ford F-150 driven by 55-year-old Susan M. Headlee of Pequot Lakes struck the collection of crashed vehicles, the state patrol reported.

Hanson was transported by ambulance and Nancy W. Krasean, 61, Pequot Lakes, who was driving the Toyota, was transported by private vehicle, both to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.

Headlee and the driver of the SUV, Steve K. Mott, 55, Pequot Lakes, along with Mott's passenger, Joanna A. Mott, 56, Pequot Lakes, were not injured.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the crash. Capt. Scott Goddard of the sheriff's office said deputies also responded to a property damage crash on Highway 371 and Hole-in-the-Day Bay and assisted Brainerd police with a crash on Wise Road and Beaver Dam Road.

"The roads were extremely slippery this morning," Goddard said. "Slow speeds and caution are needed for any travel."

The crash in Brainerd involved one vehicle and was reported around 7:43 a.m. Thursday. Brainerd police reported a 16-year-old rural Brainerd area girl was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty east on Wise Road, when she began to maneuver into the right turn lane to turn south onto the Beaver Dam Road. The Jeep began to slide on the ice-covered roadway, going sideways and striking a Chevron sign and overturned, police reported. The driver was not injured.

The Brainerd Fire Department was called to the crash, but was canceled en route.

The Minnesota State Department of Transportation had trucks out on the roadways about 5:30-6 a.m. in Brainerd and Nisswa, District 3 Public Affairs Coordinator JP Gillach said, which is their standard response during a storm.

"I want to encourage drivers to remember that anytime weather changes and if it is wet, especially wet and cold that driving conditions will change fast," Gillach said. "It is up to each driver to maintain control of their vehicle at all times."

Gillach said this also is a good time to remind motorists that, "We are getting to road construction season."

Gillach said people will soon be seeing the "work zone" signs and when drivers approach these signs, they need to slow down, use caution and give workers the room they need.

However, with the way Mother Nature is working, the construction season may be a little delayed. In fact, The NWS reports another potential winter storm that could affect the Northland Sunday and Monday. The system has the potential to bring several inches of new snow accumulation, along with possible icing. The NWS advises residents to watch the storm system closely if they plan to be traveling to make sure they are prepared.

According to the NWS, no precipitation is expected for Friday and Saturday in Brainerd, but there is a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Sunday and again before midnight Sunday. After midnight, the rain may change to snow likely after 2 a.m. The low Sunday should be 33 degrees.

Snow is likely to continue before 8 a.m. Monday, then change to rain between 8-9 a.m. Monday's high may be near 42 degrees.

Temperatures look like they will be warming up as Wednesday's high should climb to 56 degrees.

Flood Update

The flood warning for the Mississippi River affecting Aitkin and Crow WIng counties is still into effect. The NWS reported the river in Aitkin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday was over flood stage, at 13.2 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet.

The boat ramp at Aitkin City Park is flooded and there is minor flooding in the Cedarbrook community in Aitkin County, the weather service reported.