La Nina continues to influence winter outlook

The precipitation outlook continues to have a probability, again at 33 percent, of above normal precipitation. The updated outlook, with a few tweaks, is largely unchanged from the winter outlook NOAA presented in October for colder than average temperatures.

Already a record-setter

Unseasonably cold temperatures were observed the morning of Nov. 10, as arctic air poured into the region over an early season snowpack with clear skies overhead, the National Weather Service reported.

Record low temperatures were set in Duluth at 5 below, International Falls at 14 below, and Hibbing at 12 below.

"Areas in northern Minnesota noted the coldest temperatures. Locales in central Minnesota weren't as cool due in part to a thinner snowpack and light southeast winds overnight, the weather service reported.

Other temperatures included:

• Togo—17 below.

• Cass Lake—8 below.

• Pine River—6 below.

• Emily—6 below.

• Aitkin—2 below.

• Brainerd—1 degree.

• Breezy Point—2 degrees.

As of Friday, the normal high this time of year is 37 degrees with an overnight low of 19 degrees.