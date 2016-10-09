This was Brainerd

Expressing the city's appreciation for her family's contributions to Brainerd, the city council gave the Tower Award to 95-year-old Helen Mills. When Mayor Cumberland said she admired Mills' fastball when she threw out the first pitch at Mills Baseball Field, Mills said, "You should see my curveball."

30 years ago (1986)

The Brainerd high school girls' swim team dropped to 2-2-1 in the conference with a 92-80 loss to St. Cloud Tech. Warrior victories were by Jennifer Knippel in diving, Amy Schmitz in the 100 backstroke and Kari Casey in the 100 breaststroke.

40 years ago (1976)

Sue Wielinski of Little Falls played brilliant tennis to dispose of her two main rivals, Brainerd's Patti Renschler and Wadena's Mary Jo Merickel in the sub-region tennis tournament here. Renschler went on to capture third place by defeating Brainerd's Pat Dudgeon.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) Our 97th Anniversary Features Storewide Savings! Chocolate Chiffon Cake - ea. 49 cents; No. 1 Red Potatoes - 10 lbs. 29 cents; Gerbers Baby Food - 3 cans 27 cents; Pork Loin - lb. 39 cents; Kraft's American Sliced Cheese - pkg. 35 cents. A&P Food Stores - Brainerd.

80 years ago (1936)

An Aitkin County man is lying today in St. Joseph's Hospital here after being shot last night. He and his wife were involved in a domestic quarrel and she shot him in the abdomen with a rifle. The bullet has been removed. His wife is in custody but no charges are filed pending full investigation.

100 years ago (1916)

The efforts of the Brainerd Theatre Co., union musicians, The Dispatch and interested theatre goers enabled the benefit performance last night to raise about $100 toward a fund to turn the street lights back on. The first showing was well attended, but not the later performance.