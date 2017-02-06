Port: The halftime show America needed

In a performance that was fun and entertaining, exactly the halftime show America needed, Gaga didn’t lecture us about politics. There was no preachy machinations. No self-righteous symbolism. Just a fun show.

I don’t say that because I’m a Gaga fan, though my wife and daughters are (my tastes run more to bluesy rock and twangy country), but because I like millions of other Americans was relieved that a celebrity chose to entertain us rather than set off on some pointless expedition to enlighten we dumb rubes.

Click here to continue reading.