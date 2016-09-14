Hillary's health, is that really a problem?

Hillary Clinton has been sick, as the media has reported. We've heard about her pneumonia, seen her coughing at the podium and struggling to stay afoot as she was escorted to her car. The strenuous pace of campaigning for President of the United States would surely take its toll on any human body.

Clinton has been accused of hiding her illness. Secrecy has been a pattern with her when it comes to emails, Whitewater, Secretary of State activities, the Clinton Foundation, mega-dollar speaking fees from none other than Wall Street and a sloughing off about the lifestyle shenanigans of Bill. She has denied being the woman in Tammy Wynette's song titled "Stand by Your Man," but she did do a good job of standing by Bill during some tough years of adversity. Bill is now standing with her and what a better place for him to have eight more years to solidify millions and millions more in contributions to the Clinton Foundation. Even if money was refused from Middle Eastern powerbrokers during Hillary's Presidency, continued relationships will be built for donations for years to come.

Maybe this is part of Hillary's health condition? Sometimes there is simply too much on the plate. Possibly, there have been too many powerful Saudis calling on the telephone with political suggestions. Too much loss of sleep wondering where Bill is and what he is doing. Maybe there have been too many late hours deleting emails and trying to cover up massive contributions to the Clinton Foundation. No one knows for sure what is going on with Hillary Clinton's health.

She looks tired. Her schedule is crazy. She is probably just worn down. It happens. This can happen to anybody. Anybody can get sick. Trump may turn up with the flu. They just need to say, "I'm sick and I'm going to bed. I'll be back out when I'm feeling better."

All of us battle physical ailments. We are all one heartbeat from death. Flu, viruses, sore throats, happen to us all. Franklin D. Roosevelt's paralytic problems began in 1921 when he was 39 years old. Roosevelt was diagnosed with poliomyelitis although years later there were other diagnoses. He was left with permanent paralysis from the waist down, and was unable to stand or walk without support. He laboriously taught himself to walk short distances while wearing iron braces on his hips and legs. He supported himself with a cane, and he was careful never to be seen using his wheelchair in public. His troubles with illness were well known before and during his Presidency and became a major part of his image, but the extent of his illness and physical condition were kept from public view. In other words, he wouldn't call CNN, Fox or NBC for a full video analysis and report of his condition.

Of course, it was a different day. People judged Roosevelt by who he was and what he could do in spite of severe physical limitations. They believed him. They had faith that he was the person to lead this country. He was a proven leader.

Americans aren't that worried about Hillary's pneumonia or Trump's tax returns. If one of them ended up on a walker or in a wheelchair it would be a mute point. Americans want somebody to have faith in and believe. Right now, that's our biggest problem.

---

By Glenn Mollette

Glenn Mollette is a syndicated columnist and author of eleven books. Contact him at GMollette@aol.com.