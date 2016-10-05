Oct 5 (Reuters) - Some 50 years ago, Dean Erwin Griswold had a message for the graduating foreign students at Harvard Law School. He urged us to put to good use what we had learned about federalism and the Bill of Rights. We muttered among ourselves about "American imperialism," but the dean was right. Some of us did put to good use American ideas about free speech, equality and due process of law. In the marketplace of ideas, the United States held sway.

That's no longer the case. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court's influence abroad is weak. It has become politically polarized between Republican and Democrat appointees, and the Republican majority has usually rejected any reference to foreign jurisprudence in interpreting the Bill of Rights. The controversial majority ruling in Gore v Bush (the "hanging chad" case that led to George W. Bush winning the White House) appeared to many as nakedly political.

Conservative-majority rulings have cut back on affirmative action to remedy past discrimination. They have interpreted the First Amendment to strike down limits on campaign finance in the name of a warped concept of what freedom of speech means in a democratic society. They have upheld the death penalty (abolished across Europe) and failed to support sensible measures to tackle the appalling problems of gun crime.

There have been occasional instances in which the Supreme Court has mustered a liberal majority to overturn a precedent treating gay sex as a crime, to recognize equal marriage rights for same-sex couples and to uphold President Barack Obama's health-care reform. But again and again, the court's work has been marred by a lack of collegiality, exemplified by the late Justice Antonin Scalia's brand of judicial sarcasm and by a literal and restrictive interpretation of the Bill of Rights based on the "original intent" of the founding fathers. In place of a generous reading of liberty, the court has adopted what a British jurist once termed "the austerity of tabulated legalism."

These days, the Supreme Court's decisions are rarely cited abroad in courts that respect the rule of law. That is true even in discrimination and equal-pay cases because U.S. constitutional law remains backward, focused on purpose and intent rather than on impact and outcome.

The Supreme Court is at the crossroads. Its future and its influence depend on the outcome of this presidential election. If Hillary Clinton wins, she will appoint Scalia's replacement and, for the first time in decades, there will be a liberal majority on the court. Instead of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg assigning the writing of dissenting judgments, she would assign the writing of the opinion of the court. And Chief Justice John Roberts, together with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas (and perhaps Anthony Kennedy) would become the dissenters. If Donald Trump wins, at best there will be more of the same.

Justices Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer are internationally minded. They reject so-called "exceptionalism" (a euphemism for isolationism) and are willing to open their windows to the wider world. In that they are supported by Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. An appointment by a President Clinton to fill the court's vacancy, and other vacancies as they occur, would be of great significance outside, as well as within, the United States.

The nature of the judicial process is not revolutionary. Changes made by a liberal majority would not be dramatic but incremental. The court would gradually reconnect with the wider world. That would be good news for those who seek to protect women's rights to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, to ensure racial justice in the courts and prisons, to safeguard the environment against pollution and global warming, and to abolish the death penalty. Such a court would also promote individual liberty vis-a-vis excessive governmental interference in the interests of "national security" through ill treatment of detainees and arbitrary detentions without trial.

A liberal majority would mean an end to the twilight of the U.S. Supreme Court and the restoration of its rightful place as a beacon illuminating the free world. It would mean a return to the days when the court was collegial and its landmark rulings radiated abroad - what I once described as an "overseas trade in the American Bill of Rights." The days when the Supreme Court's judgments in such cases as Brown v Board of Education, New York Times v Sullivan, Gideon v Wainwright, Mapp v Ohio, Miranda v Arizona, Baker v Carr, Griggs v Duke Power Company and Roe v Wade were used to good effect in Britain, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Africa and both European courts.

At a time when the political system in the United States (and the United Kingdom) has been disfigured by populism and demagoguery, the Supreme Court could once more provide a moral compass for lawmakers and judges at home and abroad. That is why the outcome of this presidential election matters so much to people like me - people who are friends and admirers of the United States and remain optimistic about its future.

---

By Anthony Lester

Anthony Lester QC is a British constitutional and human rights lawyer and a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. His most recent book is "Five Ideas to Fight For" (OneWorld). The opinions expressed here are his own.