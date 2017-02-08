Chef Jess: Sweets for your sweet

They are easy to make, but you could spend hours looking at various recipes. To make the search easier, here's my marshmallow recipe with a few tips I learned along the way.

• You will need a stand mixer. I repeat: Unless you have arms of steel, you will need a stand mixer for these marshmallows. You will want one with a 4.5 quart or larger bowl on it, and you should use the whisk attachment to incorporate air into your marshmallows.

• Using a candy thermometer is the easiest way to correctly cook marshmallows, but you don't need to have one to make good candies. If you set your timer to 9 minutes and keep the sugar at a gentle boil, you should get to the recommended 240 degrees needed to correctly cook the sugar.

• Use a small mesh sleeve for dusting powdered sugar onto both your cutting board and the tops of the marshmallows before you cut them.

• Although too much water can destroy your marshmallows, a small amount can be very helpful if used correctly. Sugar dissolves in water, so running a knife under water before slicing your marshmallows eases the process. Running your fingers under water also will make it easier for you to smooth the marshmallows out in the pan to prepare them for drying.

• Be creative. You can add any flavoring you'd like, but be cautious when using different flavor extracts. Almond and peppermint extracts can be particularly strong, so I would recommend cutting down the amount you use of those flavors. You also can roll your finished marshmallows in colored sanding sugars, edible glitter or sanding sugars. To get the sugars to stick, dip the part of the marshmallow you would like to coat in water and then roll it into the sugar.

Basic Vanilla Marshmallow Recipe

Non-stick pan spray

1.25 cups cold water, divided

3 tablespoons unflavored gelatin

⅔ cup light corn syrup

2 cups granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Line 9x13 metal pan with parchment paper and spray with non-stick pan spray. Set aside.

Place ¾ cup water and gelatin in the metal bowl of your stand mixer and let gelatin soften for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, place ½ cup water, sugar, corn syrup and salt in a small sauce pan on the stove over medium low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Place candy thermometer on the side of the pan and let boil until temperature reaches 240 degrees. Occasionally brush the sides of the pan with water while the mixture is boiling. When the temperature is reached, remove the pan from the heat.

Turn mixer with whip attachment to low speed (about 1 or 2 speed) and very slowly start streaming in the hot sugar mixture. Be careful to pour the mixture as close to the edge of bowl as possible. (You do not want the hot sugar to catch the whip because it could splatter.) When finished adding all of the sugar into the bowl, increase the speed of the mixer to high and let it whip for 10-15 minutes or until mixture has increased in volume and is white, very thick and only slightly warm.

Pour the marshmallow mixture into the prepared 9x13 pan. Wet your fingertips with water, gently rub them over the top of the marshmallow mixture, and press it into an even layer in the pan. Let the pan stand uncovered for 6 to 8 hours.

Dust a cutting board with ½ cup of Marshmallow Dusting Powder (recipe below). Invert marshmallow pan onto the powder covered cutting board and dust the top of the marshmallow with ¼ cup of dusting powder. Using a long, thin, sharp knife, wet the blade and cut into 1 inch wide strips. Cut each strip into cubes. As you are cutting the marshmallows into strips and cubes, roll them in the dusting powder to make sure all sides are coated.

Store in a gallon size resealable plastic bag with ¼ cup of dusting powder.

Makes 60 marshmallows

Marshmallow Dusting Powder

¾ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

Directions:

Combine in a bowl and whisk together until well blended.