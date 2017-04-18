It started when my grandparents got me a set of Laura Ingalls Wilder's Little House books for Christmas in 1989. I loved (and still love) those books. I spent hours sitting in a covered wagon, playing on the prairie and despising Nellie Oleson with Laura and her sisters. I cried when Jack the dog lay down and died. I sang along with Pa's fiddle. I fell in love with Almanzo Wilder.

Reading about the journeys of the Ingalls family took me to another world and showed me what books could do. From then on, I spent hours almost every day reading. I solved mysteries with Nancy Drew and Trixie Belden. I discovered "The Secret Garden." I watched the March sisters struggle and triumph in "Little Women." I joined the Babysitters Club and went to school at Sweet Valley High.

All without leaving my house.

Well, I left my house a little—to go to the library.

The Moorhead library was my favorite place as a kid. It was so full of wonderful books—and they'd let me take them home with me! The librarians were kind and often made fantastic recommendations for series and stories they thought I'd like. The summer reading program offered rewards for reading when school was out of session. What kind of magical place, I wondered, gave you free pizza for doing something you were going to spend your summer doing anyway?

Last month, I brought my daughter to visit the Moorhead library. We'd stopped a few times to play or for story time, but hadn't yet made it a regular part of our routine. This day, though, we signed up for her very own library card and for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. (The free nationwide program is designed to encourage kids and their parents to read together and to help prepare kids for reading success. It's available at the Moorhead library now, and Fargo plans to add the program in the fall. Check out 1000booksbeforekindergarten.org to find libraries where you can access the program. Both libraries also offer a summer reading program for kids of all ages.)

Callie was just as enthralled with the library as I remember being. She looked at all the shelves and picked out books with pretty covers. She tried to climb on top of a bookshelf to reach the stuffed Clifford the Big Red Dog. She cried when it was time to leave.

When we got home, she immediately wanted to read all the books we'd gotten. Within a week, she was reading one of them to me. (OK, not exactly "reading," but she'd memorized the story and was telling it back to me, and that's good enough for a 3-year-old.)

I signed up for the library's free ebook app while we were there, so we've both been spending a lot more time reading lately. The two of us sit on the couch together, quietly reading to ourselves, or we take turns reading our books to each other.

My daughter isn't quite ready for the Little House books, but she'll get there. In the meantime, we'll visit the Moorhead library each week so I can share this special place and my love of books with her, letting the words on the page take us on a journey together.

Alicia Strnad Hoalcraft is hub manager for Forum Design Center. She lives in Moorhead with her husband and their daughter, Calliope. She can be reached at astrnad@forumcomm.com. Follow her daughter on Twitter @lilmisscalliope.