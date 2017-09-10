Wealth column: 4 financial "fumbles" to avoid

that actually count toward their postseason goal. With that in mind, we thought we'd review four financial fumbles for you to avoid.

1. You don't have a game plan.

Professional athletes and coaches spend hours upon hours reviewing tape of themselves and their opponents to prepare for game day. Reviewing these past performances allows them to more effectively (and efficiently) prepare for future scenarios. The same concept is applicable in financial planning: Looking at the past performance of certain asset classes and indexes allows you to forecast potential returns for your investments, and that can help dictate an appropriate withdrawal rate that works with your time horizon. While there aren't any guarantees, you can use that data to map out a plan that seeks to get you closer to your financial goals—and you can deviate from that plan if necessary.

2. You throw too many "Hail Marys."

A Hail Mary pass is thrilling, but its success is all over the board. We think a Hail Mary pass is like chasing the hot stock—it's fun to see it go up, but its consistency is all over the board. It's certainly not something you would do for every play if you want to see long-term, sustained success.

Think of a diversified portfolio like a well-planned campaign down the field. You'll have some screenplays, running plays, short tosses, long throws, etc., in an effort to outsmart the defense. Similarly, your portfolio should have a mix of asset classes and risk factors to ride out any market volatility.

3. You don't have backup.

Nearly every single position on an NFL team has a backup in case of injury or other circumstances. The same goes for your financial plan: It may seem rock solid, but would it sustain another recession? What if your spouse became unable to work? You should have a contingency plan for every piece of your financial picture—and you should be just as confident in your contingency plan as your primary financial plan. It may even surprise you! Think of Tom Brady. He never would've gotten his start were it not for Drew Bledsoe going down with an injury. Now he's what some consider the greatest quarterback of all

Time.

4. You don't have specialists on your team.

There's a reason football teams carry enormous rosters and scout for specialized positions. A wide receiver has different skills than a running back, and a place kicker has different skills than a quarterback, but they're all essential for success. When it comes to your finances, you should have specialist knowledge in every area: Social Security, investment management, financial planning, estate planning, insurance, and beyond—and you should have a "coach," like a financial adviser, to help coordinate all of these special areas into a unified, cohesive plan.

Fumbles are some of the most frustrating turnovers in the game. Avoid the stress that these financial fumbles bring by keeping these four steps in mind.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns or outperform a non-diversified portfolio. Diversification does not protect against market risk.