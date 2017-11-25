Since this monumental legislation was enacted, the number of students with disabilities has steadily increased. A recent study presented to the Brainerd School Board shows that in 2012 there were 1,198 students with disabilities, or 17.3 percent of the total student body, being served in Brainerd Public Schools. By 2016 there were 1,410, or 19.5 percent of students, being served. While there have been significant increases across all disability categories, the number of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder has increased by 120.65 percent in that time.

This growth has created a demand not only for teachers and support staff, but also for space to serve our students appropriately. That space demand is for more classroom space and also for specialized spaces in order to meet the needs. When we examine our Brainerd Public Schools buildings, all but two were built long before EHA was the law of the land. Our teachers and staff have been tasked with delivering educational opportunities for students who need something different than the regular classroom in buildings built back when students with these kinds of needs were segregated and excluded from public education.

Serving students with specialized needs comes with some very unique challenges. One of the greatest challenges is creating the appropriate educational setting. Brainerd teachers are rising to the challenge and transforming their classrooms to create these spaces. Many students need a separate area to help them calm their bodies during the school day. Calming spaces have been created in classrooms. For example, one classroom even has a greenhouse where students can go to find quiet and calm within a busy classroom. Schools have also carved out sensory rooms. This therapeutic space has a variety of equipment that provides personalized sensory input that has many benefits such as improved self-regulation, focus, communication and gross motor skills.

Educational programming for special education students also requires that the school district teach high school age children daily living and work-based skills. For instance, Brainerd South Campus is the new home of the Brandon Project Training Academy, where students with disabilities are partnering with the Chamber of Commerce, Ruttger's and Cragun's resorts to learn skills to work in the dining room, housekeeping, dishwashing and hospitality units at our many resorts.

The goal of the Blueprint 181 long-range facilities planning process is to ensure facilities that promote opportunity, innovation and success for all learners, including our students with special needs who require different kinds of space. To find out more about the process and review the information gathered and action taken by the Board of Education, please visit www.blueprint181.org.

Heidi Hahn is director of the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative and Nancy Anderson is assistant director of the Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative and principal at Lincoln Education Center