But that's what we have—and all playing on the same day no less—with the Brainerd Warriors, Pequot Lakes Patriots and Pierz Pioneers, all of whom play in state semifinal games Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

We join with these communities in wishing these teams good luck at state. We know they will represent their schools and this area well.

Brainerd faces Owatonna in a Class 5-A semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of the 2013 championship game that Owatonna won 24-0. The Huskies advanced with a 59-34 victory over Mahtomedi.

Brainerd used a 24-7 victory over St. Louis Park at St. Cloud State University to complete the semifinal pairings. Charlie Geraets scored three touchdowns and rushed for 265 yards for the Warriors.

Pequot Lakes faces St. Croix Lutheran in a Class 3-A semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Pequot Lakes reached the semifinals last week with a 34-0 victory over Mora behind two touchdown runs by Nathan Traut.

St. Croix Lutheran raced to a 61-29 victory over Rochester Lourdes in a rematch of the 2016 3A championship game that Rochester Lourdes won.

Pierz plays Jordan in the other Class 3-A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday. In the quarterfinal game, the Pioneers captured a 42-13 victory over Proctor as Reese Kapsner had three touchdown runs for the Pioneers.

Jordan advanced with a 20-13 victory over Fairmont. Jonathan Draheim threw three touchdown passes for the Hubmen.

The semifinal games won't be televised, but Brainerd Dispatch and Pineandlakes Echo Journal sports reporters will be covering them and game updates may be followed on Twitter at @bertsballpark, @JeremyMillsop and @PEJ_Dan. Also, people may also check brainerddispatch.com and pineandlakes.com for game stories. Brackets and results will be posted at www.mshsl.org

Winners of the semifinals advance to the Prep Bowl Championship games Nov. 24-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Regardless of what happens, the Brainerd, Pequot Lakes and Pierz teams can look back on this season as winners. Still, we'll be joining the chorus of those who will be cheering for all three to have the opportunity to play for a state championship.