ISD 181 Viewpoint: National School Lunch Week

National School Lunch Week kicks off on Monday, Oct. 10. This is the time of the year that we celebrate the School Lunch Program and all the great nutritional benefits school breakfast and lunch bring to the cafeteria table. I am excited to share some exciting new developments in the Food Service department at Brainerd Public Schools that give us even more to celebrate during this year's National School Lunch Week!

We often hear that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It gives us the energy needed to start out focused and fueled for the day ahead. Students who eat breakfast tend to do better in school and eat more healthfully throughout the day than those who do not. However, breakfast can be a challenge for middle and high school students and according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 36 percent of 14- to 18-year olds skip breakfast. Not only does Brainerd High School serve traditional breakfast at 7:30 a.m., we also now serve Second Chance Breakfast. It gives students who did not have the time or desire to eat breakfast during our normal breakfast hour a chance to fuel up for the day. Second Chance Breakfast is served in the hallways at both North and South Campus between traditional breakfast and lunch service. It is a grab and go style breakfast, giving students healthy options to eat on the run or in the classrooms. A full breakfast consists of three to five items and may include fruit, yogurt, string cheese, whole grain bread items and milk. A full Second Chance Breakfast is $1.70 and à la carte items start at 45 cents.

We are also proud to introduce several new healthy à la Carte options. USDA's Smart Snack standards have set new requirements to ensure students are given healthy options. Students can expect to see baked chips, giant dill pickles, specialty beverages, low-fat ice cream, whole grain cookies, jerky, whole grain cheese crackers, string cheese, fruit and much more! À la carte items cost between 45 cents to $2.75 with extra entrée items ranging from $1.50-$3.

The K-12 lunch menu will be seeing some fun new changes this year. We introduced chicken Alfredo this fall and will be rolling out new menus items this winter including chili, pizza burgers, and BBQ chicken sandwiches. For students who may not like the main line menu, we serve an alternate option at every grade level so every student can something nutritious that suits their tastes.

We in the Food Service department are excited and proud to serve quality, nutritious meals to our students. If you are interested in learning more about food service or need an application for free or reduced meals please visit the Food Services webpage under the services tab at www.isd181.org.