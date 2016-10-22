Guest Opinion: October Is National Community Planning Month

The Community Survey Panel that the Brainerd Dispatch has been so helpful in promoting has 278 citizens signed up to voice their opinions on issues important to the city of Brainerd. The Survey Panel demonstrates the Brainerd City Council’s commitment to meaningful community engagement. The first survey will be sent electronically to the Survey Panel after the November election, meaning there is still time to sign up! Sign up is easy by visiting www.ci.brainerd.mn.us where you will find the link to the Survey Panel sign up.

Planning is the process of envisioning and conceiving how a community will look, grow, and define itself -- its characteristics, attributes, and identity. As our communities continue to change and grow, planners play an important role in ensuring that new (re)developments are designed and built in harmony with existing surroundings. Planners must carefully balance the needs and desires of residents against the challenges presented by growth and change not just in the physical realm, but also economically and socially.

Planning is important. Planning provides a vision for the community, today, and what we want our community to be in the future. This involves thinking about how we can move around our community, the businesses and attractions in our community, where we want to live, and opportunities for recreation. Most of all, planning helps create communities that are healthy, safe and have lasting value.

Take a walk or bicycle around Brainerd. That park -- brought to you by planning that occurred in our community. Dedicated bike lanes and trails -- brought to you by planning that occurred in our community. Transit options -- brought to you by planning that occurred in our community. Housing -- homes, townhomes, condos or apartments -- brought to you by planning that occurred in our community.

What would happen without planning? Planners are working hard to make sure the community you love today remains the one you love tomorrow. Planning involves balancing varied interests, for the overall greater good.

Thoughtful planning means everyone gets a seat at the table. Share your opinions by joining Community Survey Panel, provide input on plans and/or attend planning meetings. Learn about what is happening in your community. A community -- brought to you by planning.

To learn more about National Community Planning Month, visit www.planning.org/ncpm. To learn more about planning in our community contact the Planning Department at 218-454-3409 or mostgarden@ci.brainerd.mn.us.

The American Planning Association represents more than 38,000 members including professional planners, academics, business leaders, students and engaged citizens. APA advocates for good planning practices to keep communities safe, healthy, and prosperous.

Mark Ostgarden, Brainerd City Planner

Ostgarden is Brainerd’s city planner and a member of American Institute of Certified Planners