Guest Opinion: Clearing up misconceptions about Line 3

The Line 3 pipeline provides a vital link between North American production regions and Minnesota, Wisconsin, and other North American refinery markets. Enbridge proposes replacing Line 3 to maintain high safety standards and reduce future maintenance activities. Replacing Line 3 will also result in minimized disruptions to landowners and the environment. To suggest we need to "clean up" Line 3 and that Enbridge will "abandon" it is patently false.

Enbridge invests billions to ensure our operations and systems meet and exceed safety standards — to prevent releases, develop safer systems and train personnel to respond to potential issues. Pipeline safety begins at design and construction, with best-of-class engineering practices, high-quality North American steel, special coatings to protect pipe from external corrosion, and comprehensive inspection and testing far above operating levels.

Once oil is in the pipe, our focus is keeping it there until it arrives safely at its destination. Enbridge deploys state of the art safety systems and employs a research and development department to ensure our safety systems are on the cutting edge. The line undergoes systematic preventative maintenance activities and inspections to ensure safe operation, and these activities will continue until the new line is put into service.

The Line 3 Replacement Project preferred route is not a new route. Line 3 will follow existing pipeline corridors and transmission lines for 75 percent of its length. The proposed route runs from Clearbrook south to Park Rapids and then east to Superior, Wis. This route provides the best balance for the state of Minnesota, impacting fewer landowners and high-population areas, and affecting fewer miles of natural resources overall than other routes considered.

Enbridge will permanently deactivate the existing Line 3 pipeline after the replacement pipe is placed in service. Oil will be removed from the deactivated line and the inside of the pipe will be thoroughly cleaned. We will comply with all applicable regulatory standards to deactivate the existing pipeline. Enbridge is responsible for our pipelines, active or not. We will continue to monitor the deactivated pipeline and maintain the right-of-way.

We also recognize that as society looks to greater use of green energy over the long term, Enbridge must lead the way in developing access to naturally occurring resources. Since our initial investment in a wind farm in 2002, we've invested approximately $5.4 billion in a variety of green energy projects, including 17 wind farms, four solar energy operations, five waste heat recovery facilities, a geothermal project, a hydroelectric facility, and other emerging technology projects.

For 65 years Enbridge's northern Minnesota pipeline operations have coexisted with Minnesotan's enjoyment of our water and precious natural resources. We have and will continue to work diligently every day to keep it that way.

Paul Eberth, Duluth, is project director for Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Project.