Guest Opinion: Brainerd's Report Card

There was some good news in the Report Card. Survey respondents gave high grades for the work of your Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments. However the Report Card grades reveal there are improvements we can and need to make to affect change in attitudes and viewpoints of the city's operations. The next step is to learn why the community responded the way it did. For example, the Panel gave a very low D grade to "The city as a place where you would buy your next home." The question is "Why?" Are housing costs too high? Are there are not enough housing options? Is the quality of the housing stock less than desirable?

Another example is a very low D grade was given to "The level of public involvement in local decision making." Why such a low rating? Is it because the public is not provided with enough information on an issue? Is it attributable to insufficient resources? Is it because the public voice is not being heard through 21st century means? It is the goal of this survey process to be able to follow up on the questions in the Report Card to learn why the community thinks and feels the way it does.

If you want to voice your opinion on issues affecting your city, it's not too late to join the Community Survey Panel. To join, go to the city of Brainerd website www.ci.brainerd.mn.us where you will find a link to sign up for the committee. It's easy! All you need to do is answer a few questions about yourself and you are a Panel member. All personal information and individual survey responses are confidential.

Anyone interested in reviewing the Survey Panel demographic information and the Report Card can do so by accessing the city website. If anyone has questions about the community survey process please contact the Planning Department via email at mostgarden@ci.brainerd.mn.us or by calling 218-454-3409.

Sign up! There has been no better opportunity to voice your opinion to improve your community.

Mark Ostgarden AICP

City Planner