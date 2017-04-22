ISD 181: BHS to present 'Hello Dolly!'

Art puts the "STE(A)M" back in "STEM!" The arts, including theatre are extremely important for young people. Theatre provides students the opportunity to explore and create in a safe environment, where they are not judged, and it's an opportunity for them to build on their social and communication skills.

For the second consecutive year, the Brainerd High School Theatre is excited to be performing a spring musical. Prior to last year's production of "Guys and Dolls," it had been 30 years since the theatre department showcased a musical. When you combine singing and dancing with the acting, it takes a lot of skills to do it effectively. Our students are putting in long hours and learning a lot about themselves in the process.

The music department was instrumental in assisting with the production. Choir director Brian Stubbs and band director Spencer Frie helped with the music and orchestra portions of the musical. We hope everyone will come watch our talented students act, sing, and dance their way through Jerry Herman's popular musical, featuring songs such as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," and of course, "Hello, Dolly!" at 7 p.m. May 11-13 at Tornstrom Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at the door an hour prior to the show. Adult admission is $7 and student admission is $5.